Oregonians struggling to navigate Covid-19 vaccine scheduling

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - As the state of Oregon moves closer to vaccinating seniors in the next round of COVID-19 vaccinations there are a lot of questions on where to sign up to get an appointment.
Across the state, county health departments and health systems have been dealing with unpredictable allotments of doses that have made it hard to schedules and plan what be available.
The Oregon Health Authority says those with questions should check their website, they have set up a Covid-19 vaccine information page. The state agency also says to contact 211 Info either by phone or online if you have questions.
The different counties are all doing things slightly different and where each county stands on who they are vaccinating also varies. The 211 Info office says they can help guide you where and how to get an appointment.
The service which began on January 18 has received roughly 6,000 calls and has responded to 4,400 of them. The information line says in the last three days they have seen call volume double.
In the Portland Metro Area, the three counties are asking people to go to OHA’s website and schedule an appointment there. In the bottom right hand corner there is a chat feature that will guide people who are in the Phase 1A guidelines to schedules an appointment.
Multnomah, Washington and Clackamas County previously had a survey on their websites to do that scheduling but it had been overwhelmed with 60,000 people trying to get an appointment. Of that 11,000 were able to get a response.
The counties say the remaining people should work through the OHA website to schedules a vaccination. The counties say that site can handle 1,000 people at a time and if there is a delay to check back later.
In Marion and Polk Counties, Salem Health is asking people in Phase 1A to get an appointment for the Oregon State Fairgrounds Vaccination clinic and the one set up at Western Oregon University through MyChart.
Salem Health says on the website, those without a MyChart account can go to the fairgrounds but adds they have limited walk up appointments for 1st doses. They are asking people to check their website or Facebook page for updates on the status of walk up vaccinations.
The hospital system says if you haven’t received a second dose and are due to reserve a second dose appointment through MyChart. The clinic is accepting unscheduled walk up appointments for second doses.
In Clatsop County, the health department is asking people in Phase 1B and those in the second phase to take a survey so they can better plan on how to continue the roll out of the vaccine.
OHA has posted on their website a breakdown what to do by specific county.
