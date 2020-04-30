PORTLAND, (KPTV) - More than half of the United States is on its way to reopening to some extent.
Catherine Earp lives in southeast Portland.
“For me right now, I’m pretty quarantined up,” she said.
But she has friends in Florida and Texas.
Restaurants and retail shops can open at 25% capacity starting May 4 in most of Florida. Restaurants and shops in Texas can also open at that 25% capacity starting Friday, along with movie theaters, malls, museums and libraries.
Earp said she has a good idea where her long-distance friends will head first.
“Maybe go out for a beer,” Earp said. “A real beer and I think just feel the freedom of going out.”
People FOX 12 spoke with Thursday said they’re interested to see what happens in those other states reopening, like in Oklahoma, where sporting venues and gyms can open Friday.
They said it could be a good indicator of what it will look like in Oregon. But until then, Oregonians said it’s easy to imagine what they’ll do first when the time comes.
“Play soccer,” Isaac Logan said. “My friends would probably play soccer too, because I have a lot of friends that play soccer.”
While some Oregonians said friends and family in other places are ready to start going places, some said they know people who will continue to stay home because they think it’s best.
In most cases, it’s up to the business owner to decide if reopening is safe.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.