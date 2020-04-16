PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – As you head out to places like the grocery store, you are probably seeing more and more people wearing masks.
That’s in line with the guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, though there is no nationwide mandate. But now, some states aren’t giving people an option.
Currently, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has not issued an executive order requiring people to wear masks in public.
You may remember the message from the CDC on how to slow the spread of COVID-19 has changed. Early on in the health crisis, the agency told people who weren’t sick that they didn’t need to wear a mask.
Oregon State University’s Director of the Center for Global Health, Chunhuei Chi, has promoted the use of masks for months.
“I have been the lone voice since the beginning in early February, ever since I guess my first interview with a journalist. I have been criticizing that wrong message,” he said.
Now that the CDC is recommending people use face coverings, Chi tells FOX 12 the reversed message is hard for some people to catch up on.
Meanwhile, early and aggressive intervention measures taken in countries like Taiwan have limited the country’s outbreak to just hundreds of cases versus hundreds of thousands in the United States.
“Countries like South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, until recently, they never implemented social distancing. Instead, they rely on masks. And my epidemiologist friends say between wearing masks and social distancing, masks are far more effective,” Chi said.
Cynthia Roysdon lives in the Portland area and is immunocompromised. She’s also a single mother and takes mask-wearing seriously.
“Everyone has their own opinions and feelings about it, so this is kind of a tough subject,” she said. “No one wants to intentionally infect someone, and no one wants to accidentally infect someone either.”
Makayla Boles is a caregiver in Oregon City. She says she always wears a mask at work but chooses not to when running errands.
“The main thing is it will trigger my asthma. And, you know, other people aren’t wearing masks,” said Boles. “I know, maybe, I should wear a mask out in public but honestly, I’m fine. I’m not going to, like, be sneezing or coughing on anyone.”
Gov. Kate Brown says the best way to stop the spread of COVID-19 is to keep following social distancing guidelines and stay home.
She said in a statement last week that wearing homemade masks can be added to your list of precautions practiced in public but will only be effective if everyone works together.
Gov. Brown’s office says health officials are drafting plans for if, or when, they decide masks are to be worn when businesses reopen.
They’ll be looking to guidance from public health officials, epidemiologists, and medical experts on any future directives around the use of masks, and the issue will also be discussed by the Medical Advisory Panel, which makes recommendations to the governor.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.