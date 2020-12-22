PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Help is on the way for Oregonians as both federal and state leaders passed legislation Monday to help struggling families during the pandemic.
On Monday, Congress passed a $900 billion COVID relief bill. The bill extends federal unemployment benefits by establishing a temporary $300 per week federal unemployment benefit and sends $600 checks to most Americans.
The Oregon Legislature also passed four bills in a special session, which included $800 million in relief to Oregonians during the pandemic and in the aftermath of the historic wildfires.
Oregon lawmakers extended the moratorium on residential evictions through June 2021.
The Oregon Legislature also allocated as part of a $200 million package, $50 million to rental assistance and $150 million to small landlords for previously owned rent.
The Oregon Employment Department says it's working quickly to make changes and implement federal relief programs that were recently passed, but it says there may be a gap in benefits from when the CARES Act benefits expire on Dec. 26 and when the department can implement the new programs.
Washington County resident Rebecca Lester says state and federal leaders' efforts to help Oregonians are not enough.
"Thank God for extra food stamps when I finally got food stamps, but that's all I've got," Lester said.
Lester says she wasn't working when the pandemic hit, and she says she doesn't have an income because she doesn't qualify for unemployment.
She says she gets help from her son, who she lives with while waiting to see if she qualifies for disability.
"We have been living off of his money, which is $783 a month. That's it," Lester said. "And they just raised my rent in October, and now we have to, $539 of that money to rent. Also, I am on housing, thank God. That's the only reason I have a home, or I would be out on the street too."
Lester says she got the last stimulus check and is hoping to get the next one too.
Meanwhile, Tigard resident Loren Schmidt says he was furloughed for about a month and a half from a job in Newberg.
He says he got unemployment benefits and is working again.
But he says his girlfriend is out of work, and the checks will be used strategically.
"We're just going to put it in savings for now. So that's kind of our plan because we just don't know what's going to happen," Schmidt said.
Schmidt and Lester are two examples of the thousands of Oregonians impacted by the pandemic.
With these efforts from local and federal leaders, Samantha Pahlow, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management's Senior Vice President and Portfolio Manager has some advice.
"If you're in an extreme crisis situation, you need to look at your household budget and decide what's absolutely necessary. So right now, with a moratorium on evictions, it may be that you don't have to pay your rent. So have a conversation with your landlord and understand what would be the ramifications of not paying your rent, versus not paying your utility bills or not having money for food," Pahlow said. "Really go through that monthly budget and look for items that aren't necessary where you could cut those out. So that might be something like gym memberships, Netflix, maybe you can rejigger your digital television subscription to something that's more affordable."
Pahlow also says you can check into unused funds from a Health Savings Account (HSA) or a Flexible Spending Account (FSA).
