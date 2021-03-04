Oregonians will soon find Johnson & Johnson vaccine at Bi-Mart, Walmart

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The latest approved COVID-19 vaccine, Johnson & Johnson’s one-dose brand, is on the ground in Oregon and already going in people’s arms.
The state received 34,000 doses of it. In addition to sending doses to hard-to-reach populations, the state will also send 15,000 doses to Bi-Mart and Walmart pharmacies as part of the newly activated state pharmacy program.
As of Thursday afternoon, Walmart locations in Oregon were not live on their site and FOX 12 did not hear back after inquiring when appointments would become available.
Meanwhile, a Bi-Mart spokesperson says they’re already administering shots. So far, he says they’ve only received a small amount of Moderna and J&J doses and have vaccinated regular pharmacy customers who are eligible.
They won’t open their formal online appointment system until they have a better idea of how many doses they’ll receive and on what basis. The spokesperson told FOX 12 they expect a much larger quantity to come into the 46 Bi-Mart pharmacies in Oregon over the next two weeks.
Their two metro pharmacies are in Forest Grove and McMinnville, as others in the area have closed in the last couple years.
Pharmacies part of the federal retail program like Safeway, Albertsons and Health Mart locations will also start receiving J&J doses.
Safeway and Albertsons planned to open at least 200 appointments per pharmacy by 5 p.m. Thursday, but FOX 12 received an error message (504 Gateway Time-out) around that hour, or experienced no available appointments, when checking.
A Health Mart spokesperson told FOX 12 their J&J doses aren’t on the ground yet.
Another 5,000 J&J doses will go to the mass OHSU drive-thru vaccination site at the airport and Hillsboro Stadium. An OHSU spokesperson said the Hillsboro Stadium site will begin administering J&J vaccines this weekend. They inform vaccine recipients of the type of vaccine they will receive when they arrive at their appointment.
Each county will also receive at least 100 doses to target adult foster homes, in-home seniors, and other difficult-to-reach populations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.