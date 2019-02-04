Oregonians with diabetes facing tough choices as insulin prices soar

SALEM, OR (KPTV) – Oregonians living with diabetes are facing tough choices as they struggle to live normal lives.
A recent survey done by the American Diabetes Association found 27 percent of the patients surveyed were rationing their insulin due to high prices for the drug, a practice doctors consider dangerous.
"Diabetes is a leading cause of blindness, kidney disease, and non-traumatic limb amputations, and so having high blood sugars can cause some really serious effects," said Dr. Jessica Castle, who works at the Harold Schnitzer Diabetes Health Center at OHSU.
Lynn Hill, who lives in Salem, said she was prescribed several different brands of insulin, but found paying to fill those prescriptions to be challenging, so she began rationing her doses.
"If I was prescribed 60 units twice a day, I was taking 30 units twice a day, to try to make it last as long as possible," said Hill.
For those desperate enough, insulin can even be found for sale on Craigslist, although doctors like Castle advise against patients getting their medicine that way.
"There are some very significant potential effects. So for example, low blood sugars if they took the wrong type of insulin," said Castle. " That could cause loss of consciousness or seizure, or even death if someone had a very severe low blood sugar."
The American Diabetes Association has been lobbying Congress to do something to provide relief for patients, but there has been no sign yet that any action will be taken.
Hill, meanwhile, has stopped rationing her insulin, after her doctor found a cheaper brand, which she says doesn't work quite as well as the pricier options.
She remains frustrated, knowing that the medication that could afford her a better life is out there, but she can't afford it.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
