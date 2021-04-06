Oregon's Bias Response Hotline on track to another high reporting month

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Oregon’s Bias Response Hotline is on track to have another high reporting month, with 20 calls already in the first few days of April.
The hotline, established by the Oregon Department of Justice in January 2020, has already tracked more than 1,500 reports in its existence.
Last month, when six Asian women were killed in the Atlanta spa shootings, the hotline’s monthly average doubled. They tracked 188 total reports of hate crimes and bias incidents, 36 of which were anti-Asian bias.
This month, eight of their 20 total reports so far are of anti-Asian bias.
“One of the most troubling aspects about bias is that it’s unpredictable. It’s very difficult to understand the ‘why’ and the trends,” said Johanna Costa, Oregon DOJ’s bias response coordinator, who works with advocates who answer these calls. “It can be very gratifying to support folks, but it’s also heartbreaking to see the worst in society, to see the worst of humanity, where we’re saying hateful things, where our conduct is really abhorrent.”
Costa said the hotline was created to be a victim-centered safe space to report what happened, document it, and find out options for next steps. She also understands they may not be everyone’s first call, as is the case with law enforcement.
“That’s something that the hotline struggles with, as well, being housed in DOJ. We are so fortunate to have the leadership and direction from our attorney general and our civil rights director and yet, we’re part of government,” she told FOX 12.
Still, there is an increase of anti-Asian bias reports. Perhaps it’s a feeling of empowerment because of the ‘Stop Asian Hate’ movement.
Costa believes it also reflects the support they offer to callers.
“Hopefully, that means that folks are recognizing the value and the safety in reporting to the hotline.”
You can call the hotline at 1-844-924-BIAS (2427) during business hours or make a report online any time of day. You may also stay anonymous.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.