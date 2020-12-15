TILLAMOOK COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - For the first time since implementing risk levels for counties, Governor Kate Brown has updated Oregon's list, and there are now 29 counties in the "Extreme Risk" category, which is four more than before.
This update has removed a few counties from the Extreme Risk but also moved several up, including Benton County and every county along the Oregon Coast.
"I think most people are doing their very best to prevent this, but it's very contagious," said Susan Trachsel, a public information officer for Lincoln County Public Health.
The most significant increase came from Tillamook County, which jumped from Moderate Risk to Extreme Risk.
"It'll be devastating for businesses, and so that's our biggest concern," said Tillamook County Commissioner Mary Faith Bell.
This means restaurants will once again have to move to takeout orders only or outdoor seating. Any indoor activity centers that were open are also now closed again.
"We have a lot of tourism here, and we have a lot of businesses that absolutely rely on visitors. Restaurants, for example, it's devastating to restaurants and they've suffered all year long," Bell said.
Lincoln County moved into Extreme Risk from High Risk. This also means the county can no longer offer the limited indoor dining that was allowed.
"We have lots of restaurants, and they've had to close, open, close, open, so it's been really difficult for our local restaurants," Trachsel said.
Both counties say they are taking advantage of the money allocated by the state to help struggling businesses. Of the $50 million set aside by Governor Brown, Lincoln County says it will receive about $900,000, and Tillamook County says it is getting about $720,000. They are now figuring out how that money will be distributed.
"We've prioritized businesses that were closed by the governor's order, and particularly businesses in the hospitality industry," said Bell.
Lincoln and Tillamook counties also say they are asking people to stay safe and do what they can to stop the virus's spread and still support local businesses.
"All of our businesses are locally owned. These are our neighbors and our friends, locally owned businesses, and we want them to survive. They're essential to our communities," Bell said.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
