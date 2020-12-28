PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Some bars and restaurants are looking forward to serving cocktails-to-go under Oregon's new law this New Year's Eve, while others won't even be open to ring in 2021.
"Cocktails are a huge part of Quaintrelle," Camille Cavan, bar manager at Quaintrelle, said.
Their cocktail kits with everything but the booze have already been a pandemic hit. Now they can sell drinks with liquor under Oregon's new cocktails-to-go law, and just in time for New Year's Eve.
"I'm gonna have three cocktails to go and still my cocktail kits where you can have that premade, or it's kind of a really fun activity to do on New Year's Eve," Cavan said.
She expects the drinks will be an added boost to takeout sales.
Restaurant Kachka is also taking advantage of this opportunity on top of their pre-order dinners.
"New Year's Eve is such an important holiday for us that we're really pulling out all the stops, and with the cocktails to go kind of coinciding, it's really great," Co-owner Israel Morales said. "Things like Moscow mules and martinis, things that we've been known for a long time."
But other Portland places normally poppin' at the stroke of midnight will not be celebrating; they'll be closed.
Dixie Tavern owner Dan Lenzen says like many old town bars, outdoor dining and takeout doesn't work for them. From September through mid-November, they only sold eight meals outside.
"We're going to miss New Year's Eve," Lenzen said. "I think every hospitality venue that was open at night is going to miss New Year's Eve this year."
He says to-go drinks don't make it worth it to open back up either.
"There's the cost of product and inventory and labor, and you'd have to sell a lot of alcohol to go to cover that alone," he said.
But those giving it a shot hope they're a hit for a holiday and beyond.
"I think it's gonna be huge," Cavan said.
