PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Health officials on Wednesday reported one additional death due to COVID-19 in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 183.
Health officials on Wednesday also reported an additional 122 confirmed and presumptive cases, pushing the state’s total case count to 6,218. The new cases were reported in the following counties:
- Benton: 3
- Clackamas: 17
- Deschutes: 2
- Jackson: 2
- Josephine: 2
- Klamath: 3
- Lake: 1
- Lincoln: 3
- Marion: 17
- Morrow: 1
- Multnomah: 34
- Polk: 1
- Umatilla: 12
- Union: 2
- Washington: 22
OHA on Wednesday reported an outbreak of 20 coronavirus cases at Teeny Foods in Multnomah County. The case count includes all persons linked to the outbreak, which may include household members and other close contacts to an employee, OHA said. The outbreak investigation started on June 8, but the initial case count was below the threshold for public disclosure.
Health officials also noted that one case previously reported in Linn County and one case previously reported in Hood River were determined not to be cases. The counties’ case counts have been adjusted.
Oregon’s 183rd COVID-19-related death involved a 95-year-old woman living in Clackamas County. The woman tested positive on June 4 and died on June 11. She had underlying health conditions. Officials are working to confirm where she died.
More information is available at www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus, including a weekly report from OHA.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.