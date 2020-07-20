Oregon's COVID-19 death toll hits 262 with 14,847 cases statewide

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Health officials on Monday reported two additional deaths due to COVID-19 in Oregon, raising the state's death toll to 262.
Oregon Health Authority on Monday morning also reported 277 new confirmed and presumptive cases of coronavirus, raising the state's total case count to 14,847. The new cases were reported in the following counties:
- Clackamas: 11
- Clatsop: 2
- Columbia: 1
- Crook: 1
- Deschutes: 19
- Douglas: 2
- Harney: 1
- Hood River: 2
- Jackson: 5
- Jefferson: 7
- Josephine: 2
- Klamath: 5
- Lake: 1
- Lane: 4
- Lincoln: 2
- Malheur: 10
- Marion: 30
- Morrow: 1
- Multnomah: 85
- Polk: 1
- Umatilla: 41
- Washington: 38
- Yamhill: 6
Both deaths reported on Monday involved men with underlying health conditions, according to OHA.
Oregon's 261st COVID-19-related death involved a 76-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on June 22 and died on July 17 at Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center.
Oregon's 262nd COVID-19-related death involved a 92-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on July 8 and died on July 18 at his home.
OHA released its Weekly Testing Summary today showing 39,301 tests were performed from July 13-18. Of those tests, 2,292 were reported positive, for a percent positivity rate of 5.8 percent, unchanged from the week prior. The most recent weekly testing capacity estimate is 41,000 tests, according to OHA.
So half of what yesterdays scare tactic was did someone decide report a little truth today?
This is just scare tactics by the Left to ruin the economy wear a mask around in public and wash your hands. If they are so worried stop the protesting (Rioting).
Age and underlying medical conditions. Zero 'Covid-19'.
4,228,000 people in Oregon
14,847 positives
.35% roughly 1/3 of 1%
Fear, panic, lockdowns for healthy people are contrived nonsense.
According to the CDC, “Based on death certificate data, the percentage of deaths attributed to pneumonia, influenza or COVID-19 (PIC) decreased from 9.0% during week 25 to 5.9% during week 26, representing the tenth week of a declining percentage of deaths due to PIC.” If the percentage continues to decline, it is likely COVID-19 will lose its classification as an epidemic in the next few weeks."
"Some might scoff at the idea that deaths will continue to decline, but it’s been 22 days since COVID-19 cases started to spike and there’s been no spike in deaths."
