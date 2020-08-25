PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Oregon health authorities on Tuesday confirmed seven additional deaths due to COVID-19, raising the state's death toll to 427.
Oregon Health Authority on Tuesday morning also reported 247 new confirmed and presumptive cases of coronavirus, bringing the state's total case count to 25,391. The new cases reported on Tuesday were in the following counties:
- Baker: 3
- Benton: 4
- Clackamas: 17
- Clatsop: 1
- Columbia: 2
- Coos: 2
- Deschutes: 1
- Jackson: 18
- Jefferson: 4
- Lane: 3
- Lincoln: 3
- Linn: 4
- Malheur: 20
- Marion: 30
- Morrow: 4
- Multnomah: 48
- Polk: 1
- Tillamook: 1
- Umatilla: 24
- Union: 1
- Wallowa: 1
- Washington: 38
- Yamhill: 7
Oregon’s 421st COVID-19 death is a 93-year-old woman in Lincoln County who died on Aug. 15 at her home. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death, according to health officials.
Oregon’s 422nd COVID-19 death is a 63-year-old man in Umatilla County who tested positive on Aug. 3 and died on Aug. 23 at his home. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 423rd COVID-19 death is a 71-year-old woman in Umatilla County who tested positive on July 23 and died on Aug. 23 at her home. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 424th COVID-19 death is a 68-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on July 25 and died on Aug. 22 at Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 425th COVID-19 death is an 87-year-old woman in Lincoln County who tested positive on Aug. 5 and died on Aug. 23 at her home. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 426th COVID-19 death is a 66-year-old man in Umatilla County who tested positive July 23 and died on Aug. 20 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richfield, Washington. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 427th COVID-19 death is a 93-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Aug. 16 and died on Aug. 21 at Adventist Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
More information is available at www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus, including a weekly report from OHA.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(4) comments
427 out of 4 million. Yeah, and how many elderly and those with compromised immune systems die of regular flu / pneumonia every year?
That the democrats and their teachers union are scruing the citizens and children by keeping schools closed, and preventing kids from playing sports, like they are in other parts of the country right now..is criminal. It's not the United States..it's Russia. We are living in a one party dictatorship right now, and we are having our civil rights violated every day. I can't believe there isn't a colossal class action lawsuit being filed on behalf of all public school children, and their families right now. Kate Brown, Ted Wheeler, Ellen Rosenblum, Joann Hardesty, Chloe Eudaly, Tina Kotek, Peter Courtney, Ginny Burdick, Susan Bonamici, Tobias Read, and the rest of the democrat political leaders in this state..are THE worst representation Oregon has ever known. If there's something to protest here in this city and this state, it's those sub-human life forms.
"Oregon health authorities on Tuesday confirmed seven additional deaths due to COVID-19." Either this is incorrect reporting or OHA is lying. Six of the seven people had underlying conditions. These people did not die from covid but with it. The last one was 93 years old and probably could have died just as easily from a cold. Her underlying condition was that she was 93 years old. Keep propagating the lies OHA, you frauds!
And if you look at the numbers they are posting they say "confirmed and PRESUMPTIVE" and that is absolutely misleading if not out right lying. There could be only 10 confirmed cases in a day and 200 presumptive cases and 210 gets reported as covid. So wrong and so political.
99% of these deaths were from old age and underlying medical conditions. To blame them on 'Covid-19' is farcical.
