PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Health officials on Sunday confirmed four additional deaths in Oregon due to COVID-19, raising the state’s death toll to 458.
The Oregon Health Authority on Sunday morning also reported 269 new confirmed and presumptive cases of coronavirus, bringing the state’s total case count up to 26, 554. The new cases were reported in the following counties:
- Benton: 5
- Clackamas: 16
- Columbia: 2
- Coos: 3
- Deschutes: 3
- Hood River: 9
- Jackson: 13
- Lane: 9
- Lincoln: 1
- Linn: 5
- Malheur: 22
- Marion: 48
- Morrow: 7
- Multnomah: 36
- Polk: 8
- Sherman: 1
- Umatilla: 41
- Union: 1
- Washington: 35
- Yamhill: 4
Oregon’s 455th COVID-19 death is a 70-year-old woman in Douglas County who tested positive on Aug. 9 and died on Aug. 29 at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed, OHA said.
Oregon’s 456th COVID-19 death is a 79-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on Aug. 8 and died on Aug. 25 at Salem Hospital. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 457th COVID-19 death is an 88-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on Aug. 25 and died on Aug. 28 at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 458th COVID-19 death is a 79-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on July 30 and died on Aug. 28 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
More information is available at www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus, including a weekly report from OHA.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.