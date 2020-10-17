PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Health Authority on Saturday reported three additional deaths due to COVID-19, raising the state's death toll to 620.
Health officials on Saturday morning also reported 388 new confirmed and presumptive cases of coronavirus, bringing the state's total case count to 39,316. The new cases were reported in the following counties:
- Baker: 1
- Benton: 2
- Clackamas: 30
- Columbia: 4
- Coos: 5
- Crook: 5
- Deschutes: 13
- Douglas: 7
- Jackson: 24
- Josephine: 2
- Klamath: 1
- Lane: 48
- Linn: 8
- Malheur: 13
- Marion: 49
- Morrow: 1
- Multnomah: 95
- Polk: 8
- Umatilla: 13
- Union: 1
- Wallowa: 1
- Wasco: 1
- Washington: 50
- Yamhill: 6
All three deaths reported on Saturday involved people living with underlying health conditions.
Oregon’s 618th COVID-19 death involved an 83-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Oct. 3 and died Oct. 9 at Portland Adventist Medical Center.
Oregon’s 619th COVID-19 death involved an 83-year-old woman in Wallowa County who tested positive on Sept. 14 and died Sept. 29 at her home.
Oregon’s 620th COVID-19 death involved a 92-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Oct. 3 and died Oct. 16 at his home.
On Friday, health officials released a new model that showed if COVID-19 continues to spread at its current rate, there could be 570 new cases of COVID-19 per day by Nov. 5.
More information is available at www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus.
