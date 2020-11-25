PORTLAND,OR (KPTV) - Health officials on Wednesday reported 20 additional deaths due to COVID-19 in Oregon, raising the state's death toll to 867, according to the Oregon Health Authority.
Health officials on Wednesday morning also reported 1,189 new confirmed and presumptive cases of coronavirus, raising the state's total case count to 68,503. The new confirmed and presumptive cases were reported in the following counties:
- Baker: 4
- Benton: 10
- Clackamas: 112
- Clatsop: 3
- Columbia: 11
- Coos: 12
- Crook: 8
- Curry: 8
- Deschutes: 75
- Douglas: 42
- Grant: 3
- Harney: 1
- Hood River: 3
- Jackson: 89
- Jefferson: 12
- Josephine: 28
- Klamath: 44
- Lake: 4
- Lane: 101
- Lincoln: 12
- Linn: 17
- Malheur: 14
- Marion: 105
- Morrow: 5
- Multnomah: 177
- Polk: 35
- Tillamook: 2
- Umatilla: 25
- Union: 26
- Wasco: 9
- Washington: 180
- Yamhill: 12
Oregon’s 848th COVID-19 death involved a 96-year-old woman in Lane County who tested positive on Nov. 7 and died on Nov. 22 at her home. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 849th COVID-19 death involved a 90-year-old man in Lane County who tested positive on Nov. 11 and died on Nov. 23 at his home. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 850th COVID-19 death involved an 84-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Nov. 19 and died on Nov. 21 at his home. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 851st COVID-19 death involved a 94-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 20 and died on Nov. 23. Place of death and underlying conditions are being confirmed.
Oregon’s 852nd COVID-19 death involved a 78-year-old woman in Lane County who tested positive on Nov. 11 and died on Nov. 21 at her home. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 853rd COVID-19 death involved a 90-year-old man in Lake County who tested positive on Nov. 17 and died on Nov. 21 at Lake District Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 854th COVID-19 death involved a 97-year-old woman in Malheur County who tested positive on Nov. 9 and died on Nov. 11 at West Valley Medical Center in Caldwell, Idaho. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 855th COVID-19 death involved a 66-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Oct. 1 and died on Nov. 23 at her home. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 856th COVID-19 death involved a 73-year-old man in Malheur County who tested positive on Oct. 31 and died on Nov. 8 at St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise, Idaho. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 857th COVID-19 death involved a 92-year-old man in Wasco County who tested positive on Nov. 17 and died on Nov. 23 at his home. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 858th COVID-19 death involved a 76-year-old man in Multnomah County who died on Nov. 21 at Providence Portland Medical Center. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death.
Oregon’s 859th COVID-19 death involved an 84-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 8 and died on Nov. 13 at his home. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 860th COVID-19 death involved a 76-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Oct. 28 and died on Nov. 13 at his home. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 861st COVID-19 death involved a 79-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Oct. 12 and died on Nov. 23 at Providence Portland Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 862nd COVID-19 death involved a 47-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Nov. 17 and died on Nov. 22 at his home. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 863rd COVID-19 death involved a 64-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Nov. 18 and died on Nov. 23 at Portland VA Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 864th COVID-19 death involved a 95-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Nov. 16 and died on Nov. 24 at his home. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 865th COVID-19 death is a 27-year-old man in Lincoln County who tested positive on Nov. 18 and died on Nov. 17 at his home. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 866th COVID-19 death involved a 90-year-old woman in Malheur County who died on Nov. 13 at her home. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 867th COVID-19 death involved a 98-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 4 and died on Nov. 15 at her home. She had underlying conditions.
The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients across Oregon increased to 489, which is 15 more than on Tuesday, according to OHA. Health officials reported 113 COVID-19 patients in Intensive Care Unit beds on Wednesday, which is unchanged from Tuesday. More information about hospital capacity can be found online here.
