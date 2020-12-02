PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Health officials on Wednesday confirmed 18 additional deaths in Oregon due to COVID-19, raising the state's death toll to 953.
The Oregon Health Authority on Wednesday morning also reported 1,244 new confirmed and presumptive cases of coronavirus, bringing the state's total case count to 78,160. The new confirmed and presumptive cases were reported in the following counties:
- Baker: 5
- Benton: 28
- Clackamas: 128
- Clatsop: 5
- Columbia: 13
- Coos: 10
- Crook: 4
- Curry: 3
- Deschutes: 30
- Douglas: 12
- Grant: 1
- Harney: 2
- Hood River: 16
- Jackson: 65
- Jefferson: 12
- Josephine: 11
- Klamath: 16
- Lake: 5
- Lane: 69
- Lincoln: 19
- Linn: 29
- Malheur: 26
- Marion: 122
- Morrow: 7
- Multnomah: 282
- Polk: 26
- Tillamook: 7
- Umatilla: 61
- Union: 12
- Wallowa: 1
- Wasco: 4
- Washington: 184
- Wheeler: 1
- Yamhill: 28
OHA in their update on Wednesday noted that Oregon’s 882nd and 883rd COVID-19 deaths, reported on Nov. 26 and Nov. 27, are the same person. OHA's numbers have been adjusted accordingly.
Oregon’s 936th COVID-19 death involved a 68-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Nov. 10 and died on Nov. 29 at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 937th COVID-19 death involved a 96-year-old woman in Douglas County who tested positive on Nov. 16 and died on Nov. 29. Place of death is being confirmed. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 938th COVID-19 death involved a 98-year-old man in Malheur County who tested positive on Nov. 16 and died on Dec. 1. Place of death is being confirmed. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 939th COVID-19 death involved a 71-year-old man in Lane County who tested positive on Nov. 7 and died on Nov. 14. Place of death is being confirmed. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 940th COVID-19 death involved an 87-year-old woman in Lane County who tested positive on Nov. 9 and died on Nov. 16. Place of death is being confirmed. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 941st COVID-19 death involved a 90-year-old woman in Hood River County who tested positive on Oct. 20 and died on Nov. 18. Place of death is being confirmed. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 942nd COVID-19 death involved a 79-year-old man in Jackson County who tested positive on Oct. 22 and died on Nov. 28. Place of death is being confirmed. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 943rd COVID-19 death involved an 82-year-old man in Lane County who tested positive on Nov. 25 and died on Nov. 30. Place of death is being confirmed. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 944th COVID-19 death involved a 94-year-old man in Umatilla County who tested positive on Oct. 29 and died on Nov. 21. Place of death is being confirmed. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 945th COVID-19 death involved a 57-year-old man in Clackamas County who tested positive on Nov. 6 and died on Nov. 26. Place of death is being confirmed. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 946th COVID-19 death involved an 80-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on Nov. 7 and died on Nov. 20. Place of death is being confirmed. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 947th COVID-19 death involved a 74-year-old woman in Jackson County who tested positive on Nov. 15 and died on Nov. 29. Place of death is being confirmed. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 948th COVID-19 death involved a 69-year-old woman in Josephine County who tested positive on Nov. 20 and died on Dec. 1. Place of death is being confirmed. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 949th COVID-19 death involved a 75-year-old man in Columbia County who tested positive on Nov. 22 and died on Nov. 27 at Kaiser Westside Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 950th COVID-19 death involved a 74-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 26 and died on Nov. 26 at Adventist Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 951st COVID-19 death involved an 81-year-old man who tested positive on Nov. 27 and died on Nov. 28. Place of death is being confirmed. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 952nd COVID-19 death involved a 68-year-old woman in Klamath County who tested positive on Nov. 28 and died on Nov. 30 at Sky Lakes Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 953rd COVID-19 death involved a 76-year-old woman in Lane County who tested positive on Nov. 27 and died on Nov. 27 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center Riverbend. She had underlying conditions.
More information about COVID-19 in Oregon is available here. FOX 12’s full COVID-19 coverage is at kptv.com/coronavirus.
