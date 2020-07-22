PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Health Authority on Wednesday reported two additional deaths due to COVID-19, raising the state’s death toll to 271.
Health officials also reported 264 new confirmed and presumptive cases of coronavirus, bringing the state’s total count to 15,393. The new cases were reported in the following counties:
- Baker: 1
- Benton: 3
- Clackamas: 24
- Clatsop: 1
- Coos: 3
- Crook: 2
- Curry: 1
- Deschutes: 8
- Douglas: 2
- Grant: 1
- Hood River: 4
- Jackson: 11
- Jefferson: 6
- Josephine: 1
- Klamath: 6
- Lane: 6
- Lincoln: 2
- Linn: 6
- Malheur: 13
- Marion: 31
- Morrow: 3
- Multnomah: 51
- Polk: 4
- Umatilla: 24
- Wasco: 1
- Washington: 45
- Yamhill: 4
Oregon’s 270th COVID-19-related death involved a 77-year-old man in Umatilla County who tested positive on July 9 and died on July 20 at his home.
Oregon’s 271st COVID-19-related death involved an 82-year-old man in Umatilla County who tested positive on July 16 and died on July 21 at Good Shepherd Hospital in Hermiston.
OHA says it is working in both reported deaths to confirm the presence of underlying conditions.
More information is available at www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus, including a weekly report from OHA.
