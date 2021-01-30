Oregon's elderly looking for more vaccine guidance

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Finding answers to COVID-19 vaccine questions, including setting up an appointment, is proving to be difficult for Oregon seniors and others who may not have easy access to the Internet.
The state doesn't have a central hotline for vaccine rollout-related questions. Most information on vaccine eligibility and setting up an appointment can be found online, whether through the Oregon Health Authority website or via each county's website.
But not everybody is computer savvy.
"I don't know who to call to make an appointment," Marlene Byrne of Gresham told FOX 12.
Byrne said she's looking forward to getting her coronavirus vaccine as quickly as possible.
"I'm 82 years old, and I'm selfish maybe, but I want to live and see my grandkids again and my great-grandkids," Byrne said.
She knows she'll be eligible to get the shot soon, and she knows she'll likely be going to the Oregon Convention Center to get it. But she's not sure where to go from here, Byrne said, so she started making phone calls.
"I called the health department, they didn't answer- it was busy, busy, busy," Byrne said.
She said she started calling health systems, even though she's aware hospitals are telling the public not to do that, because she didn't know where else to turn.
"It's just frustrating," Byrne said.
Byrne isn't the only one feeling this way. Viewers have been calling in and emailing the FOX 12 newsroom with similar questions and concerns. Elizabeth Avila was one of them; she is trying to help her 86-year-old father navigate the vaccine process.
"He'll call his clinic, the clinic tells him to call the county, the county- you're on hold, or you're in a voicemail," Avila said.
Avila said pushing people to go online can be defeating to older generations, including her dad.
"He doesn't understand when you say Internet he doesn't understand what a website is," Avila said, "I've seen him really struggle with and kind of feel defeated in some ways just trying to gather information."
Besides calling 211 with questions, going online really is the best resource for Oregon vaccine information right now.
The metro area is helping residents in Multnomah, Washington, Clackamas and Columbia counties with appointment set up with a new online tool. It can be accessed on the Oregon Health Authority's vaccine web page by scrolling down to the 'Let's Get Started' button. That will open up a simulated chat to help walk people through the eligibility and appointment process. If you are deemed eligible at the time, you will get a link to the scheduling page.
Byrne just wishes counties had a better plan to keep everybody in the loop.
"I know they can't do phone calls for everybody, but a mailer, at least, would've helped," Byrne said.
A Washington County spokesperson said making other resources available for seniors and their families is "at the forefront of planning," and that more information will be available next week.
A Clackamas County spokesperson told FOX 12 that discussions are ongoing, but for now, county residents can call the Clackamas County Call Center at 503-655-8224 with vaccine questions. The spokesperson warned the wait times might belong.
OHA is also reportedly working on this and said they would have more information in the coming days.
Avila says she hopes others are thinking about their elderly family members, friends and neighbors, and reaching out to offer help.
