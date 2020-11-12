Oregon's Labor Commissioner explains sick time laws, protections during pandemic

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Health Authority says anyone who is feeling sick should stay home, and if you’re worried about taking time off work, FOX 12 got some answers on the following topics from Oregon's Commissioner of Labor and Industries Val Hoyle.
What is Oregon law on sick time?
"In Oregon the law requires that employers give you sick time, you get at least one hour of protected sick time for every 30 hours you work, your employer can cap how much sick time you use at 40 hours a year so sick time is paid if your employer has 10 or more employees in Oregon or 6 or more if they have a location in Portland."
"Under the Oregon Family Leave Act in addition to protected time, not paid, but protected time, you can use your Oregon Family Leave which is up to twelve weeks protected time for any serious health condition that you or your family member develops but under OFLA you can also use that if your child has coronavirus and is out of sick time."
Do employees have to prove to their employer that they're sick?
"Not for the first three days and we, at the beginning of the pandemic, we got calls from hospitals and doctors saying we are being overwhelmed by people coming in asking for doctors notes because they were exposed to the virus or have the virus so we requested that employers just use their best judgment." "Most employers I know are being lenient given what's at stake which is really people’s lives."
What about the rare employer who their employee might try to call out sick and the boss says no, you still have to come in. What can the employee do in that kind of situation?
"If you're being asked to come to work and you have symptoms, the Oregon Health Authority has guidance, OSHA has guidance."
"We get questions about what happens if my employer is requiring me to stay home."
"If your employer says I think that you’re sick and you could infect the rest of the place, because of the employer's requirement to keep a safe workplace for other employees they are within their rights to do that and you can access family leave which is protected time away, you can access your sick time."
The Oregon Bureau of Labor and Industries received 208 sick time complaints and claims from March through September of this year. Last year, there were 122 in the same time frame.
Hoyle said overall more people are using sick time this year because they’re being more cautious about not going to work even in cases where prior to the pandemic they would have. Plus, she said there are new laws that can be complicated, and they have a revamped website which makes filing a complaint easy.
Here's a link to that site with several resources FAQ and how to file a complaint: https://www.oregon.gov/boli/employers/Pages/COVID-19-resources.aspx
