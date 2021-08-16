SALEM, OR (KPTV) - The mortgage foreclosure moratorium issued during the COVID-19 pandemic has been extended until the end of this year, Governor Kate Brown announced Monday.
The moratorium, which now expires on Dec. 31, allows Oregonians to stay in their homes if they have lost income or have not been able to pay their mortgage during the pandemic, according to the governor's office. The moratorium was previously extended until Sept. 30.
"As we continue to see record high numbers of COVID-19 hospitalizations driven by the Delta surge, I am committed to ensuring that Oregonians have a warm, dry, safe place to live during this pandemic," Brown said in a statement. "Extending the temporary residential foreclosure moratorium another three months will prevent removal of Oregonians from their homes by foreclosure, which would result in serious health, safety, welfare, and financial consequences, and which would undermine key efforts to prevent spread of COVID-19."
The governor's office said the extension will also provide relief to landlords, allowing them needed "flexibility to continue to work with tenants who are struggling to pay rent."
Similar protections are also in place for people who rent their homes in Oregon. On June 25, Brown signed Senate Bill 278, which provides tenants a 60-day safe harbor period from eviction for nonpayment of rent, according to the governor's office. The safe harbor period in Multnomah County is 90 days.
Resources are available for homeowners, landlords and tenants:
This is a violation of the 5th Amendment. “Nor shall private property be taken for public use, without just compensation.” Homeowner are having their property taken from their control and are not being adequately, or timely, compensated for it. Sue, sue, sue, sue, sue, sue! Before it is too late and we cannot afford to do so.
Why go to work to pay bills when all bills are paid for?
What a crock!
There are more jobs than ever out there yet no one wants to work because they don't have to.
And then it will be extended again on December 31, 2021 until June 30, 2022.
