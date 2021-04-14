With more sunny days hitting the Pacific Northwest, there’s a growing number of cases of COVID-19 fatigue more than a year into the pandemic.
“Gosh, I got to get out and see friends,” said Dawn Skowronnek, Wednesday. “I just can’t stay in; I feel like we have to live a little.”
I’m going to travel; I would get on a plane even before I was vaccinated,” Skowronnek added. “I just do what I need to do to be as safe as possible and there are risks involved.”
Others expressed similar sentiments to FOX 12.
For Mona Bowens, this time last year, she stayed home as much as possible – only going out for work and essentials like groceries.
Now she’s letting her guard down and has received her first COVID vaccine.
“I don’t think I’d get on a plane right now but I’d absolutely road trip somewhere,” Bowens said.
With so many itching to get out and return to normal life, it begs the question: when might health officials give the okay to mingle in larger groups, see more friends outside your immediate family and travel wherever you want to go?
FOX 12 shares the latest recommendations coming up, but first let’s look at where we’re at.
In a new weekly report released Wednesday, the Oregon Health Authority found that COVID-19 infections are up for the third straight week in a row and hospitalizations for the virus are also up, but not as significantly.
The death toll from the virus is also up: 47 people died within the last week –the highest amount of COVID-related deaths in five weeks.
Another trend: the demographic of those getting COVID keeps getting younger, which makes sense as more older Oregonians are getting vaccinated.
But there’s more to consider.
OHA reports that about 28 percent of adults in the state are now fully vaccinated and about 44 percent of Oregonians 18 and older have received their first doses of the two series.
We also know that those most at risk from complications with COVID-19 – the elderly – have, largely, had the opportunity for full vaccination as have first responders and healthcare workers.
Plus, more and more people are getting vaccinated every day.
Combined, all these factors are great progress for what the state has considered most important: keeping hospitals from becoming overwhelmed, keeping first responders healthy to treat the sick and protecting those most at risking from dying from COVID.
Thus, FOX 12 asked the questions on many peoples’ minds: Why is the Oregon Health Authority, the Governor and other health officials asking people to stay home as much as possible, avoid travel and quarantine upon returning home, if you do travel -- even if you are vaccinated?
Those recommendations haven’t changed since last updated at the end of March, granted the CDC has updated guidelines for those who are fully vaccinated, which do offer some looser restrictions.
But health experts want to warn that it’s still way too soon to drop most precautions.
“The more disease that is out there, the higher the chances that there will be more variants and the higher the chances that more and more people will get sick from this,” explained OHA Senior Health Advisor Dr. Bukhosi Dube, in a zoom interview with FOX 12 on Wednesday.
“Unfortunately, there are people who will get really, really sick from (COVID), there are people who will get the long-haul syndrome,” Dube added. “It still is a major concern if we have a lot of young people who end up with the long-haul syndrome.”
Hospitals, like OHSU, agree it’s not the right time for Oregonians to let their guard down.
“We have seen a steady increase of patients with COVID-19,” said Dr. Matthias Merkel, the senior associate chief medical officer for OHSU.
Merkel said the hospital, currently, has 11 COVID-19 patients, with four critically ill and two people in their last hopes for treatment, hooked up to machines that act as external lungs.
The hospital’s capacity is more than 90 percent full, Merkel said, although he acknowledged that figure is normal operating standards for OHSU.
But Merkel believes, right now, the hospital is only at the beginning stages of this latest surge and only time will tell how severely beds might fill up.
“The most important take home from this is vaccine is really a critical piece,” Merkel said.
It’s also a misconception that only the very elderly become the most severely ill, according to Merkel.
“The spectrum of patients who end up critically ill because of COVID has always been the entire spectrum,” Merkel said, adding that that can include younger people, those who’ve already received the vaccine and those who are healthy prior to the virus.
Now that all Oregonians 16 and up will soon become eligible to get the vaccine, health experts plan to watch the next month carefully, knowing that how the next few weeks play out will be critical.
“If we want to go back to a normal summer, we have to clamp down now,” Dr. Dube said.
Life can really start returning to normal when Oregon achieves herd immunity: meaning some 75 to 80 percent of the population is vaccinated, Dube said.
“My hope is that beginning of summer, mid-June, we should be there,” Dube said.
