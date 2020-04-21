PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Oregon’s tourism industry is already taking a huge hit from COVID-19, and travel forecasts show a decline in visitors through summer.
Last year, visitors spent $12.8 billion in Oregon.
Oregon’s Tourism Commission, Travel Oregon, doesn’t know yet exactly how hard of a hit the industry will take this year but right now things aren’t looking good.
Statewide hotel occupancy is down more than 66 percent and the number of daily passengers at PDX is down more than 95 percent.
“We just love the area,” said Micky Diwan, who owns RiverView Lodge in Hood River. “But right now, this is a struggle because there’s just no tourism. It’s down, it’s totally dead.”
In Hood River, the city has restricted lodging to mostly month-long stays and essential workers.
“We have 22 rooms in the hotel and all of them are empty except just two rooms taken,” Diwan said. “It’s so empty, our phone isn’t even ringing. Even if it rings, it’s just cancellations.”
She fears it could be that way for a while.
Data given to FOX 12 by Travel Oregon shows a forecast based on online searches and bookings that has domestic travel to Oregon expected to decline into August.
Diwan said nearly all of her reservations have been canceled through September.
“I think we may have just a few here and there reservations left but we know they might be canceled as well. Books are totally open now,” she said. “It’s difficult. We are hoping that this year will be done and next year will be better and this will be over soon.”
As far as revenue to the state, Oregon collects a lodging tax on hotel stays that accounts for tens of millions of dollars.
That money goes right back into Travel Oregon, which then spends the money on promoting and facilitating Oregon tourism.
