PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A Portland man delivered the votes from Oregon during roll call at the Democratic National Convention on Tuesday.
Travis Nelson a member of the Multnomah County Democrats says he was able to serve as co-chair after Senators Merkely and Wyden stepped down.
He says his hope is that if Joe Biden is elected, he can implement policies that will address systemic racism.
And says Biden will help make sure elected leaders are held accountable to making much needed changes.
Nelson says his main message to Oregonians is to get out and vote in November.
“We’ve gotta vote like our lives depend on it as African Americans because our lives do depend on it. Donald Trump has not addressed the concerns of black voters whatsoever,” he said.
Nelson has been part of the some of the peaceful protests in Portland.
