Organic soap company in Oregon amps up production to fight COVID-19

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – An Oregon soap company wants to wash away COVID-19 naturally, and is working around the clock to make as much of their product as possible.
The Oregon Soap Company makes organic and natural soaps and sells their products at New Seasons and Market of Choice. The company says their soaps work especially well for people with sensitive skin or those who are felling the effects of over washing.
Right now, the company says its making seven to 10 gallons of soap every week. The company first started selling it’s product at Portland’s Saturday Market.
