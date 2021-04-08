PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - An organization that conducts independent police oversight and reviews will look into the culture at the Portland Police Bureau, Mayor Ted Wheeler and Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty announced Thursday.
The mayor's office says the city signed a contract with OIR Group to conduct an "independent, outside investigation into potential racial bias, political bias, and resistance to change" within the bureau.
The investigation comes after an "unauthorized and inappropriate release of information that falsely identified" Hardesty as a hit-and-run suspect in early March, according to the mayor's office.
OIR group, which is already investigating the leaked information, will also conduct a broader look at the bureau's culture.
According to the mayor's office, the group will investigate:
- Racial Bias: Are the Police Bureau’s policies, culture, or actions influenced by racial bias? If so, what is the extent of any racial bias, what are the root causes of any racial bias, and what are the best practices to addresses those root causes?
- Political Bias: Are the Police Bureau’s policies, culture, or actions influenced by political bias? If so, what is the extent of any political bias, what are the root causes of any political bias, and what are the best practices to address those root causes?
- Resistance to Change: Are the Police Bureau’s policies, culture, or actions resistant to change sought by the community? If so, what is the extent of that resistance, what are the root causes of that resistance, and what are the best practices to address that resistance?
OIR Group is set to deliver their full report no later than Dec. 31, 2021.
(3) comments
The was NO "leak". Hater Hardesty was ID'ed by the reporting victim. This study is just the latest weapon being launched upon the PPB. And you can bet the haters will get the results they want since this is a PAID study.
The "thought police" have arrived.
'Organization to conduct independent investigation into potential racial, political bias within PPB' .. Then look no further than Wheeler and Hardesty. They are the problem.
