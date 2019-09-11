PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The City of Portland Police Association is getting ready to negotiate a new contract for the police bureau's sworn-in officers and other rank-and-file employees.
On Wednesday, different organizations called for a change in that contract.
They said the PPA needs to pass a fair and community-centered agreement.
The group believes that under the current contract there's a double standard in the way the system treats the people of Portland and the way it treats the police officers.
During Wednesday’s conference they outlined ways they think the city can advance police accountability in the next round of contracts.
“We believe that there should be justice, should be equal and fair, fair for the Portland police officers, fair for the citizens. From investigation to holding them accountable to failures of policies and practices in the Portland Police Bureau,” Rev. Dr. Leroy Hayes Jr. with Ama Coalition for Justice & Police Reform said.
The current contract is in effect until the end of next June.
This comes as the city faces a severe shortage of qualified applicants willing to work as police officers in Portland.
FOX 12 reached out to the police union, but they said they have no comment at this time.
