MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Wildfires devastated several communities in the Santiam Canyon this past September. While city and town leaders work on the logistics of infrastructure, families are now beginning the process of rebuilding.
Wildfires in Oregon destroyed just over a million acres and more than 4,000 homes this year.
Now, victims can access free legal aid as they try to recover from the most destructive wildfire season in state history.
The Oregon State Bar, FEMA, the Red Cross, and the American Bar Association are partnering for a program called "disaster legal services." They have attorneys who - for free - will help people get over the legal hurdles associated with rebuilding.
"The biggest ones at the moment are insurance claims and FEMA applications," said Kateri Walsh, Public Relations Manager at Oregon State Bar. "So FEMA has received more than 25,000 applications for assistance and up to 40 percent of those claims will be initially denied."
Walsh says the attorneys have been trained specifically for these types of claims, which can be very difficult when so many people lost all of their documentation in the fires.
The attorneys can also help with landlord-tenant disputes, mortgage foreclosures, and contracts for house repairs.
If you're a wildfire victim and are in need of some free legal help visit www.oregondisasterlegalservices.org, or call the Oregon State Bar’s hotline at 503-684-3763 or 800-452-7636.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.