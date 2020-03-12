OSAA cancels high school basketball tournament, dance-drill state championships

WILSONVILLE, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon School Activities Association has canceled the remaining winter state championships.
OSAA made the announcement Thursday afternoon, after earlier saying the games would continue with only a limited number of people in the buildings.
The cancellations include the remaining state basketball tournament games and the dance-drill state championships.
“As this unprecedented public health emergency continues to evolve, we believe that the responsibility to our member schools and communities regarding the health and safety of participants remains our highest priority,” said Peter Weber, OSAA executive director.
What an image. As @OSAASports makes tough decision to cancel ALL REMAINING Winter State Championships, signage comes down... @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/i9B8kM2hv9— Brenna Kelly (@BrennaKellyNews) March 12, 2020
On Wednesday evening, Gov. Brown said all large gatherings over 250 people will be canceled statewide, effective immediately for four weeks.
In light of the ban, OSAA initially said only participating students and coaches, essential event staff personnel and media with OSAA-issued credentials would be allowed to attend state championship events.
The decision to cancel the events comes as sports leagues around the country have suspended play, including the NBA, NHL, MLS and MLB.
OSAA said it will be working with venues and partners to communicate directly to fans about refunds for tickets already purchased.
OSAA expected to have an update in the near future regarding spring sports, which are scheduled to begin next week.
