PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon School Activities Association on Wednesday said it would delay the first contest date for fall sports, including cross country, volleyball, and soccer, until Sept. 23. The date was previously Aug. 27.
The original first fall practice date, Aug. 17, will remain in place for now, the organization’s executive board said.
“New guidance from the state requiring face coverings even when exercising indoors will require further consideration regarding guidance for indoor activities,” OSAA said.
According to OSAA, the delay allows for local school control regarding fall practice schedules and enables them to focus on reopening to students. OSAA said additional guidance for fall contest protocols, including multi-team events, spectator policies, and regional scheduling considerations, will be announced soon.
Football, cheerleading, and dance and drill, full contact activities, are currently prohibited under the governor’s guidelines, OSAA said. No definitive date has been established to review the prohibitions.
If fall activities aren’t able to be held this season, the OSAA Executive Board said it will work with contingency groups to exhaust all options for these activities including shifting, condensing, or stacking seasons “with the fundamental objective of providing participation opportunities for students”.
Music, speech, and debate contingency groups will begin meeting in late July or early August, focusing on competition elements and considerations for the coming year, according to OSAA.
Band, orchestra, and choir resources, including guidance from the NFHS for ways to return to in-person instruction safely, can be found on the OSAA COVID-19 page.
The executive board says it plans to meet again in early August.
