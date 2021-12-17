CLATSKANIE, Ore. (KPTV) - The Oregon School Activities Association is investigating allegations of racism at a high school girls basketball game this week.
The president for De Le Salle North Catholic High School says its team was subjected to racial slurs in Tuesday's game against Clatskanie. FOX 12 was told the girls are disheartened and hurt.
The OSAA is working with De La Salle North Catholic High School, Clatskanie Middle/High School and the Oregon Athletic Officials Association to investigate what happened in the girls varsity basketball, calling the alleged behavior unacceptable.
Nafisaria Mathews' daughter is a freshman on the team and told her mom about the game afterwards.
"She told me that there were names being called to some of her mates on the court and off the court," Mathews said. "It was just shocking and horrible to hear that, you know, your child goes through something like that."
FOX 12 does not have permission to show video from the game and can't hear conversations in the broadcast, but it does look as if two De La Salle players were ejected for being physical and officials ended the game early.
The president for De La Salle sent FOX 12 a statement saying, in part: "The use of racial slurs coupled with other inappropriate actions towards our girls basketball team, which includes our players and coaching staff, will not be tolerated."
He also went on to say they were not shown respect or dignity and that they hope to resolve it.
The athletic director for Clatskanie also released a statement, saying, "We are deeply troubled as a school community at the severity of the accusations, and are committed to resolving the issue and promoting the continued causes of equality in our society."
Mathews says parents still have a lot of questions and hope to get more information soon.
"What's gonna happen with the girls? What's gonna happen with the other girls? What's gonna happen moving forward as far as playing there in the future," Mathews asked.
Mathews believes there will be another meeting tomorrow and they're hoping to learn more from the OSAA and Clatskanie then.