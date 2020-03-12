WILSONVILLE, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon School Activities Association has to decided to change its spectator policies after Governor Kate Brown announced new rules to slow the spread of COVID-19.
On Wednesday evening, Gov. Brown said all large gatherings over 250 people will be canceled statewide, effective immediately for four weeks.
In light of the ban, OSAA says that beginning Thursday morning, only participating students and coaches, essential event staff personnel and media with OSAA-issued credentials will be allowed to attend state championship events.
"This difficult decision has not been made lightly,” said Peter Weber, OSAA Executive Director. “Going into this week we knew the situation was rapidly evolving and as the circumstances and guidance have changed throughout today, our focus is on trying to honor the commitment students have made throughout the season by continuing the contests, albeit without spectators."
Fans who would like to watch or listen to the games can do so via the NFHS Network or the OSAA Radio Network. Updates and live game state can be found at www.osaa.org.
OSAA said it will be working with venues and partners to communicate directly to fans about refunds for tickets already purchased.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.