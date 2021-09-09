OSAA: Statewide referee shortage impacting fall sports

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Oregon School Activities Association (OSAA) says there's a statewide referee shortage.
High schools are getting the chance to compete again, after a year of changes to sports seasons.
But teams are still dealing with unpredictability because there just aren't enough of the ones making the calls.
"What it leads to is you know certainly schools having to shift games around at a minimum and in some cases contests," OSAA Executive Director, Peter Weber said.
Weber says more football games are getting shifted and it's not necessarily Friday Night Lights for every team because there just aren't enough officials to cover every game.
"Then when you throw in air quality issues things like that in some parts of the state, you know schedules are already much more fluid than they have been in the past COVID quarantines, different things when you put all that together and then the lack of officials it creates a situation where you know certainly not all of the games are able to be covered," Weber said.
Weber says referees are down 15 to 25% for fall sports volleyball, football and soccer statewide.
Allison Cook, who referees volleyball in the Portland area encourages people to get registered and help out your community.
"I think all of us have missed sports and missed seeing joy and happiness and teamwork and a competitive spirit," Cook said. "We're able to help people gather together safely and just be competitive again, what a gift that is."
For more information on how to become a referee click here.
