PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – Newly proposed rules by the Oregon State Board of Nursing would legally require nurses to get vaccinated against COVID-19 or lose their nursing license and possibly face fines.

“I’m thinking about leaving nursing, I haven’t made a firm decision, I’m a couple years from retirement, January of 2024 and this isn’t exactly how I’d hoped I’d leave my nursing career,” Arnhild Espino, a nurse of more than 30 years, said.

The deadline for all healthcare workers in Oregon to get vaccinated is Oct. 18. In a memorandum, the board said, “The Department of Justice has determined that a healthcare worker licensed by an Oregon Healthcare Regulatory Board must be in compliance or cold be found in violation of Oregon Law.”

“I think it’s a huge overreach for them to take that stance,” Espino said.

She requested a religious exemption at Legacy Health where she works but was denied.

“I will lose my job over this and I will do it willingly because I mean if this is upheld, which I believe is unconscionable, then I will be terminated,” Espino said. “It will be my first termination ever. I’ll do it.”

Espino said the state’s vaccine mandate coupled with these new proposed rules will only make things worse.

“I believe we are creating a further shortage and I don’t know to what end,” she said. “So now we’re further going to deplete our nursing and our ability to care for these patients.”

The board plans to meet and consider these rules on Oct. 13. Espino said she hopes they’ll listen to people like her who are against the vaccine mandate.

“Coming together and really talking about the risks and what are the real risks, maybe doing studies of the risks and is the risk of being a nurse in a hospital any different than these patients or other staff getting the disease,” she said.