OSHA received complaints about outdoor mask violations, including at the fair

SALEM, OR (KPTV) - Oregon’s outdoor mask mandate is now in effect, and OSHA says it has already received complaints about violations after just the first weekend.
OSHA said its numbers are very preliminary, but there were around 75 COVID-19 related calls this last weekend. It says not all of them were about outdoor mask rules, but some of them were.
According to Governor Kate Brown’s mask mandate, masks must be worn in outdoor public spaces where physical distancing isn’t possible. That includes events like the Oregon State Fair.
FOX 12 visited the state fair over the weekend and found plenty of people who were not wearing their masks. OSHA says that some of the complaints it received were related to the fair.
On Saturday, OSHA sent a memo to employers at the fair to lay out their role in all of this. It said that vendors, exhibitors and employers at the fair were required to implement the state’s outdoor masking rules. It says if OSHA determines anyone had knowledge of the rules, but violated them anyways, it will be considered a willful violation.
A willful violation is a more serious penalty and can come with fines at a minimum of $8,900 all the way up to more than $126,000.
OSHA says that when it receives complaints about COVID-19 violations or other workplace hazards, it will first call the business to try and work out a solution. But it says if the business does not respond or is not thoughtful or honest in their response, then it will open an on-site inspection.
Those inspections are when OSHA may decide if penalties are needed. It says the penalties are determined by the severity of the violation and how large the company is.
(2) comments
Welcome to the USSR
OSHA is nothing more then a bunch of money hungry thugs and extortionists!!!
