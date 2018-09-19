YAMHILL COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Oregon State Police has released more information on a deadly crash that happened on Highway 99W Tuesday morning.
The crash happened at around 8:15 a.m. near milepost 33, about one mile south of Lafayette.
OSP said an investigation revealed that a red 1999 Mercury Sable was heading southbound on the highway behind a box truck. A John Deere tractor was on Mineral Springs Road attempting to turn left to go northbound on the highway.
According to OSP, after the box truck made a right turn on to Mineral Springs Rd, the tractor entered the intersection and collided with the front passenger side of the Mercury.
The front passenger of the Mercury, a 17-year-old boy, was pronounced dead at the scene. OSP has not released the boy's name.
OSP said another passenger, a 16-year-old boy, and the driver, a 17-year-old girl, were taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Highway 99W was closed for about three hours while OSP investigated the crash.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
