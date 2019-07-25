WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A woman has been arrested on several charges including driving under the influence of intoxicants after a deadly crash that occurred Wednesday evening on Highway 6.
Emergency personnel responded to the crash at around 8 p.m. near milepost 48, just west of Banks.
Oregon State Police said an investigation revealed that 19-year-old Talita Weltzien, of Hillsboro, was driving a Ford Fiesta eastbound on the highway when she ran into the trailer attached to a commercial vehicle that was stopped in an active construction zone. The Fiesta then entered the westbound lanes and was hit by a Ford Explorer.
A passenger in the Fiesta, identified as 19-year-old Elizabeth Shell, of Hillsboro, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Weltzien was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.
After being released from the hospital, OSP said Weltzien was booked into the Washington County Jail on charges of second-degree manslaughter, DUII, reckless driving, reckless endangering, reckless endangering of a highway worker, and second-degree criminal mischief.
OSP said other people involved in the crash received minor or no injuries.
The Washington County Sheriff's Office, Banks Fire Department, Metro West Ambulance, and the Oregon Department of Transportation assisted OSP at the crash scene.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.