LANE COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash that happened near Junction City Friday morning.
The crash happened at about 10:20 a.m. at the intersection of Territorial Highway and High Pass Road.
Oregon State Police said an investigation revealed that Russell Lee Nickerson, 81, of Eugene, was driving a Chevy Cavalier westbound on High Pass Road when for unknown reasons he failed to stop at the intersection and was then struck by a Ford Econoline Van, driven by Cary Allen Ramsay, 55, of Eugene.
Nickerson was pronounced dead at the scene.
Ramsay was taken to Riverbend Hospital with serious injuries, according to OSP.
Territorial Highway was closed for about four hours after the crash.
OSP was assisted at the scene by the Lane County Sheriff's Office, ODOT, Junction City Fire and Lane Fire Authority.
