WOODBURN, OR (KPTV) - A Woodburn man is facing several charges following a single-vehicle crash early Wednesday morning.
Oregon State Police said the crash happened at around 2:45 a.m. on Highway 99E near milepost 30.
Preliminary investigation revealed Efren Arellano-Contreras, 19, was driving north on the highway when he left the roadway and collided with a power pole.
Power lines were knocked down during the crash.
Highway 99E was closed for about two hours while crews made repairs.
Arellano-Contreras was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
OSP said Arellano-Contreras is being charged with driving under the influence of intoxicants (DUII), reckless driving and second-degree criminal mischief.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.