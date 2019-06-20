TILLAMOOK COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - One person died following a crash on Highway 6 near Tillamook late Wednesday afternoon.
Oregon State Police said the single-vehicle crash happened at around 4:45 p.m. near milepost 5.
An investigation revealed that Randy Darnell, from Bay City, was traveling westbound in a Mazda 3 when for unknown reasons went off the road. The vehicle then went down an embankment and struck a tree.
OSP said Darnell was pronounced dead at the scene.
Traffic on Highway 6 was affected for about two hours during the crash investigation.
The Oregon Department of Transportation, Tillamook Police Department, and Tillamook Fire & Rescue assisted OSP at the crash scene.
