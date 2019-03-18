POLK COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A teenager was killed in a two-vehicle crash that happened in Polk County on Saturday.
The crash happened at the intersection of Highway 99W and Airlie Road.
Oregon State Police said an investigation revealed that a white 2017 Toyota Camry driven by Kayla Marie Carter, 30, was traveling eastbound on Airlie Road approaching a stop sign at Highway 99W. For unknown reasons, Carter did not stop at the stop sign and was struck by a blue 2006 Subaru Legacy, driven by Jessica Renee Cornett, 21, traveling northbound on the highway.
A 13-year-old, who was a passenger in the Camry, was pronounced dead at the scene. OSP did not release their identity.
It is unknown if Carter or Cornett were injured in the crash.
The investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
