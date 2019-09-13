LINN COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A motorcyclist died in a crash that occurred on Highway 20 late Thursday afternoon.
At around 4:49 p.m., emergency personnel responded to the report of a crash near milepost 35, east of Sweet Home.
Oregon State Police said an investigation revealed a Kawasaki motorcycle, operated by Michael Falcioni, 58, of Terrebonne, was traveling eastbound on Highway 20 when he lost control in a curve and crossed into the path of a westbound Ford F-250 pickup truck.
Falcioni was pronounced dead at the scene, according to OSP.
The driver of the Ford pickup truck was not injured.
Sweet Home Fire and Medics and the Oregon Department of Transportation assisted OSP at the crash scene.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.