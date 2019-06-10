CLATSOP COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - One person died in a single-vehicle crash in Clatsop County early Sunday morning.
Oregon State Police said the crash occurred at around 2:45 a.m. on Highway 30 at milepost 92.
An investigation revealed a Volkswagen GTI was eastbound on the highway when for unknown reasons left the road and struck a tree.
The driver of the Volkswagen, identified as 25-year-old James Olson, of Westport, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Clatsop County Sheriff's Office, Astoria Police Department, John Day/Knappa Volunteer Fire Department, and ODOT assisted OSP during the crash investigation.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.