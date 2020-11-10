WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Oregon State Police investigated a deadly crash involving three vehicles Tuesday afternoon on Highway 26.
At around 1:50 p.m., emergency personnel responded to a crash on the highway near milepost 35.
OSP said a preliminary investigation revealed a Toyota 4Runner was westbound when it went into the eastbound lanes and collided with a Ford Transit commercial van. The 4Runner then collided with a Toyota Tacoma.
The driver of the 4Runner, who has been identified as a Portland man, was pronounced dead at the scene. OSP said his name will be released at a later time.
OSP said the driver of the commercial van, identified as Michael Kromm, 34, of Salem, was taken to an area hospital for treatment of unknown injuries.
The driver and passenger of the Tacoma were not transported.
Highway 26 was closed for about three hours during the crash investigation.
The Washington County Sheriff's Office, Banks Fire Department and ODOT assisted OSP at the crash scene.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
