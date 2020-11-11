DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Oregon State Police investigated a deadly crash that occurred on Highway 97 Wednesday morning.
At around 7:45 a.m., emergency personnel responded to a crash on the highway near milepost 158.
OSP said a preliminary investigation revealed that John Kerlin, 31, of La Pine, was northbound in a Mercury Grand Marquis when he lost control on icy roads, slid into the southbound lane and collided with a Dodge Caravan.
Kerlin was pronounced dead at the scene, according to OSP.
The driver and passenger of the Dodge, identified as Rex Roth, 70, and Michael Covel, 44, both of La Pine, were taken to St. Charles Hospital. OSP did not say the extent of their injuries.
Highway 97 was closed for about two hours during the crash investigation.
The Deschutes County Sheriff's Office, Emergency Medical Services, Bend Police Department and ODOT assisted OSP at the crash scene.
