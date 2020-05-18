TILLAMOOK, OR (KPTV) - One person died and two others were injured after a crash occurred on Highway 101 Sunday afternoon, according to Oregon State Police.
At around 2:09 p.m., emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle crash on the highway at milepost 63, just north of the Tillamook Cheese Factory.
OSP said an investigation revealed that a BMW Z3, driven by Samuel Hacker, 36, of Scappoose, was traveling northbound when, for unknown reasons, veered into the southbound lane where it struck a Ford Explorer.
Hacker was pronounced dead at the scene, according to OSP.
The driver of the Ford, identified as Julie Leonnig, 43, of Tillamook, sustained minor injuries.
OSP said a passenger in the Ford, identified as Shayna Tacadena, 32, of Gresham, was seriously injured and taken to an area hospital for treatment.
Highway 101 was closed for about three and a half hours after the crash.
