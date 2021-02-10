YAMHILL COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - One person died and two others were injured in a crash in Yamhill County on Tuesday, according to Oregon State Police.
Emergency crews were called out to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 219 near milepost 22 at about 6:15 p.m.
OSP said an investigation revealed a Nissan Frontier was southbound when it moved into the northbound lane to pass a tow truck, which was hooking up a trailer on the southbound shoulder. The Nissan then collided with a northbound Kia.
The driver of the Kia, identified as Erika Wanmer, 22, of Dayton, died at the scene, according to OSP.
A passenger in the Kia, identified as Grehan Dutton, 27, of Dayton, was taken by air ambulance to Legacy Emanuel.
The driver of the Nissan, identified as Alexander Lewis, 20, of Aurora, was taken to OHSU by ambulance.
The Yamhill County Sheriff's Office, Newberg-Dundee Police Department, TVF&R and ODOT assisted OSP at the crash scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.