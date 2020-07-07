DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - One person died and two others were injured in a crash on Highway 97 Monday evening, according to Oregon State Police.
At around 7:50 p.m., emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on the highway near milepost 118.
OSP said an investigation revealed that Beauden Yetter, 21, of Terrebonne, was driving a Hyundai Accent southbound when he crossed into the northbound lane and collided with a Chevrolet Suburban.
Yetter was pronounced dead at the scene.
OSP said the driver and passenger in the Chevrolet were taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The Redmond Police Department, Deschutes County Sheriff's Office, Redmond Fire/Rescue and ODOT assisted OSP at the crash scene.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.