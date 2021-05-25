LINCOLN COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - One person died and two others were injured in a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 20 Monday morning, according to Oregon State Police.
At about 9:44 a.m., emergency crews responded to a crash on Highway 20 near milepost 3, east of Newport. OSP said an investigation revealed a Ford F-250 towing a 16-foot fully-enclosed trailer was eastbound when it lost control, crossed into the westbound lane and collided with a Ford Fiesta. The trailer came loose and struck a westbound Dodge Magnum.
The driver of the Fiesta, identified as Kayla Rhoades, 29, of Toledo, was pronounced dead at the scene.
OSP said the driver of the F-250, identified as Devin Shrum, 32, of Lebanon, and his passenger, Lonnie Shrum, 64, of Lebanon, were taken to Samaritan Pacific Hospital. The extent of their injuries is not known.
The driver and passenger in the Dodge were not injured, according to OSP.
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Toledo Police Department, Newport Fire Department, Toledo Fire Department and ODOT assisted OSP at the crash scene.
