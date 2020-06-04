POLK COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - One person died and two others were hurt in a crash that occurred on Highway 22 early Thursday morning.
Prior to 1:30 a.m., emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 22 near Highway 51 in Polk County.
Oregon State Police said an investigation revealed that a black Nissan 300, driven by Ethan Rogers, 21, of Rickreall, was traveling westbound on the highway when, for unknown reasons, it crossed into the oncoming lane and struck a Chrysler Voyager, which was being driven by Derek Dornbros, 40, of Willamina.
The passenger of the Chrysler, identified as Kimberly Johnson, 41, of McMinnville, was pronounced dead at the scene.
OSP said both Rogers and Dornbros were taken to Salem Hospital with serious injuries.
Highway 22 was closed for about four hours following the crash.
The Polk County Sheriff's Office assisted OSP at the scene.
