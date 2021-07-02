CLATSOP COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - One person died following a two-vehicle crash in Clatsop County Thursday afternoon, according to Oregon State Police.
Emergency personnel responded to the crash on Highway 101 near milepost 14 at about 4:11 p.m. OSP says a preliminary investigation revealed a Toyota Camry was southbound when it crossed into the northbound lane and collided with a Chevrolet Suburban.
The driver of the Toyota, identified as Sandra Harrington, 68, of Gearhart, was pronounced dead at the scene. OSP said the driver of the Chevrolet, identified as Raymond Yehle, 45, of Boise, received minor injuries and was not transported.
The Gearhart Fire Department and ODOT assisted OSP at the crash scene.
